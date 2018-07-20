Nickelodeon’s ‘INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus’ Revealed in the First Teaser

0

Today, Nickelodeon treated fans to an exclusive first look of the upcoming INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus TV movie during a panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2018. Moderated by Hector Navarro of Geek & Sundry and Nerdist, the panel reunited series creator Jhonen Vazquez with original voice cast members Richard Horvitz (ZIM), Rikki Simons (GIR), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red) and Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple), and featured INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus art director Jenny Goldberg.

The panel featured a look at the history of INVADER ZIM, including classic moments from the original TV series and popular comics, and hinted at what’s to come in the upcoming TV movie, revealing an exclusive sneak peek of new artwork and first-look footage. Speaking of footage, you can check out the first trailer below!

Watch the first EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the upcoming ‘Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus’ TV Movie, released at San Diego Comic-Con! ZIM discovers his almighty leaders have no intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in his own amazingness for the first time in his amazing life – which happens to be the big break his human nemesis, Dib, has been waiting for!

In INVADER ZIM: Enter The Florpus, ZIM discovers his almighty leaders have no intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in his own amazingness for the first time in his amazing life, which is the big break his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for. At some point, GIR rides a tiny donkey, and that’s all anyone should really care about. The 2D-animated TV movie is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

As previously announced, Horvitz and Simons return as fan-favorites ZIM and GIR in INVADER ZIM: Enter The Florpus, alongside Andy Berman as Dib Membrane and Melissa Fahn as Gaz Membrane. Additional voice actors reprising their original series roles include: Wingert and McDonald as the Almighty Tallest Irken leaders; Rodger Bumpass as Professor Membrane, Dib and Gaz’s father; Olivia d’Abo as Tak, ZIM’s Irken nemesis; and Paul Greenberg as Poonchy, one of ZIM and Dib’s human classmates.

Check out the new artwork below!