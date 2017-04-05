‘Invader Zim’ States His Intentions to Return and Conquer in a New Teaser Video

0

Prepare yourselves for invasion! After bursting onto the animated scene in 2001, the Nicktoons series Invader Zim earned itself a Primetime Emmy Award despite only airing for two seasons. Now, creator Jhonen Vasquez is back for an all-new, 90-minute Invader Zim TV movie. And you can get a taste of what that will look and sound like thanks to a new teaser clip released by Nickelodeon.

The 2D-animated TV movie will follow “the perpetually desperate and delusional Zim as he creates a new and potentially Earth-destroying plan to finally get the attention he deserves from his Irken leaders, the Almighty Tallest.” The movie will also feature original voices from the fan-favorite television series including Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim; Rosearik Rikki Simons as GIR, Zim’s insane robot sidekick; Andy Berman as Dib Membrane, junior paranormal investigator and Zim’s alien-obsessed human nemesis; and Melissa Fahn as Gaz Membrane, Dib’s younger, video game obsessed sister. Additional casting will be announced in the coming months.

Get your first look and listen to the Invader Zim TV movie thanks to the teaser below:

Here’s what Chris Viscardi, SVP, Content Development and Production, Animation, Nickelodeon, had to say about the project:

As a network that prides itself on a 25-year history of creating groundbreaking, hilarious animation for kids, Invader Zim is one of our great loves. It’s been so exciting to see its popularity grow over the last decade through social media, consumer products and the Zim comic booksWhat makes this announcement extra thrilling is the adventure that Jhonen has created for Zim, and I can promise you that it is as wonderfully absurd and strangely heartfelt as any fan of the original series could hope for, and kids seeing it for the first time will love it too.

Invader Zim joins the previously announced TV movie Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie and Rocko’s Modern Life TV special, which are both currently in production. Coming in 2017, Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie, will feature a storyline picking up from where the original series ended in 2004, resolving unanswered questions and plotlines, including Arnold finally getting answers about the whereabouts of his missing parents. The Rocko’s Modern Life TV special will bring back all the show’s classic characters and offer some surprising new takes on life in O-Town. Keep an eye out for more news on all of these Nicktoons revivals in the future!