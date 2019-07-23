Netflix Reveals ‘Invader ZIM’ Movie’s Release Date with New Video, Images, and Poster

0

We’ve been bringing you teasers for the return of Invader ZIM for more than two years now, but the wait is almost over! Fans will get a chance to witness the beloved alien menace’s attempts to conquer Earth in the new Nickelodeon Netflix film, Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus. The streaming giant has not only revealed the movie’s upcoming release date, they’ve also graced us with a new clip teasing the title’s arrival, a pair of images, and a new poster for it. Be sure to add it to your watchlist now because this one’s a can’t-miss movie for the returning Nicktoon!

Featuring the voice work of Richard Horvitz, Rikki Simons, Andy Berman, Melissa Fahn, Rodger Bumpass, Jhonen Vasquez, Wally Wingert, Kevin McDonald, Olivia d’Abo, Eric Bauza, Breehn Burns, Justin Roiland, Fred Tatasciore, Jenny Goldberg, Mo Collins, and Michael McDonald, Netflix and Nickelodeon’s Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, from creator Jhonen Vasquez, will release globally on August 16th, 2019.

Check out the new teaser for Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus:

You asked for it, so we’re delivering a fresh order of doom right to your doorstep. Zim is back. pic.twitter.com/VePp3kfFUa — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 23, 2019

Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for. Invader Zim debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001 and chronicled the efforts of an extraterrestrial named Zim on a mission to conquer Earth and enslave the human race.

The new Nickelodeon Netflix movies hails from writer Vasquez, Supervising Producer Breehn Burns, Executive Producers Vasquez and Mary Harrington, Producer Joann Estoesta, and Associate Producer Angela Leung.

