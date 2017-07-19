‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ Remake in the Works at Warner Bros.

0

Everybody line up and get your pods, because Invasion of the Body Snatchers is headed back to cinemas. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is developing another remake of the classic science fiction story, which traditionally sets its paranoid terrors in a small town where aliens invade, slowly replacing the local inhabitants with inhuman copies.

The studio has recruited David Leslie Johnson to pen the script. The screenwriter is a familiar face at Warner Bros., who worked in-house at New Line on The Conjuring 2 and the upcoming The Conjuring 3 as well as developing scripts for Dungeons and Dragons and a new A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot. John Davis (The Predator) is on board to produce.

Based on Jack Finney‘s 1954sc-fi novel The Body Snatchers, the film is the latest in a long tradition of Body Snatcher adaptations, both official and unofficial. The book was first adapted into a movie in the 1956 classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers, a thinly-veiled on spin on McCarthyism. The story was retold again with Philip Kaufman‘s fantastic 1978 incarnation, starring Donald Sutherland and Brooke Adams, and again in Abel Ferrara‘s 1993 thriller Body Snatchers. The last remake arrived courtesy of Warner Bros. with the Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig-fronted The Invasion, which bombed at the box office and whiffed with critics. Robert Rodriguez‘s The Faculty and the Hammer horror Quartermass 2 also owe no small thanks to Finney’s story.

It’s certainly a timely project, if not a particularly original one at this point. Admittedly, the story is so powerful because it’s always relevant, but hopefully they’ll have an interesting take on the material because we’ve seen this movie so many times before. That said, in the age of “fake news”, vociferous partisan politics, and widespread political discord, it is a fine moment for Invasion of the Body Snatchers to become relevant to the conversation again.