Production Begins on Leigh Whannell’s ‘The Invisible Man’ Remake

Production has officially kicked off in Sydney, Australia for director Leigh Whannell‘s The Invisible Man, the remake of Universal Picture’s classic monster movie about an insane see-through scientist. Whannell celebrated the occasion by posting a photo from set; you’ll see that the director is re-teaming with his Upgrade cinematographer Stefan Duscio, and you’ll also notice leading man Oliver Jackson-Cohen in character doing a sick backflip in the background.

That’s a joke. He’s invisible, you see. Exact plot details on this re-imagining of the original 1933 movie have been kept under wraps. Whannell also wrote the script, and producer Jason Blum previously noted the filmmaker’s pitch took the typical low-budget Blumhouse route:

“It was like the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts. It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

Whannell’s Invisible Man rose from the scattered ashes of Universal’s Dark Universe, the studio’s planned monster-mash that was supposed to kick off with The Mummy starring Tom Cruise. That movie debuted to a dusty trombone noise, and the Dark Universe was scrapped. Whannell stepped in soon afterward with his unique, standalone take, and soon after cast Elisabeth Moss and Storm Reid in the project.

Check out Whannell’s picture from the set below. The Invisible Man hits theaters on March 13, 2020 across from Warner Bros’ Godzilla vs. Kong.