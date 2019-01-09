First Trailer for ‘IO’ Reveals a Netflix Original Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Film

0

In nine days, Netflix will release an original post-apocalyptic sci-fi film called IO, and they’ve just now unveiled the first trailer online. Directed by Jonathan Helpert, the film stars Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) as a young scientist dedicated to finding a way for humans to adapt and survive on a poisoned Earth, which most people have abandoned for a colony on one of Jupiter’s moons. Her determination to remain behind is rocked by the arrival of another survivor, played by Anthony Mackie, and together the two aim to make it to the last shuttle leaving Earth before being left alone for good.

The film looks to be a tad derivative of past sci-fi stories—namely Passengers—but it feels intriguing enough to give it a spin. That’s kind of Netflix’s game at this point with these kinds of original movies. No one’s going to mistake IO for Roma or even Bird Box, but its wide availability means it could very easily (and quickly) find an audience willing to check out a new sci-fi movie. The feature was originally scheduled to release on Netflix in 2017 and was shot back in 2016, but it’s unclear what caused the significant delay.

Regardless, take a look at the IO trailer below. The film also stars Danny Huston and will be available on Netflix on January 18th.