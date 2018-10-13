Pop Culture Review: ‘Iron Fist’ Cancelled, ‘Aladdin’ First Look, and More

0

Welcome to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: Iron Fist has thrown its last baby-strength punch, Aladdin is wearing an undershirt for some reason, we discuss Tilda Swinton’s fake penis *and* balls, and more.