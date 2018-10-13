‘Iron Fist’ Cancelled By Netflix After Two Seasons

0

It turns out the “immortal” Iron Fist was more of a metaphorical nickname. In an unprecedented move, Netflix has canceled the Finn Jones-led Marvel series—one of four that makes up the streaming service’s small-screen MCU—after two seasons. “Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix and Marvel told Deadline in a joint statement.

“Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew, and showrunners. We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

That last little tidbit is highly interesting because there are a few options as to what it means. Obviously, Jones’ Danny Rand and Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing can still pop up in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, or Luke Cage, all of which are still very much in development at Netflix. (Daredevil‘s stellar third season premieres October 19, actually.)

But Disney is also in the process of building its own streaming service, which—in addition to Jon Favreau‘s live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian—already has plans to develop original series featuring characters from the MCU like Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki and Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch. Should Disney decide Danny Rand needs another home, the protector of K’Un-Lun already has a no-brainer destination.

It makes sense, because Iron Fist‘s second season on Netflix ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger that turned an improved show into something downright beautifully wacky. (Turn back now if you aren’t caught up.) Season 2 ended with Colleen Wing taking on the Heart of the Dragon, effectively becoming New York’s new Iron Fist. With his power completely zapped, Danny goes on a bro-quest to Asia with Ward Meachum (Tom Pelphrey). Cut to six months later, with Danny now rocking a pair of chi-powered six-shooter pistols and inquiring into the name Orson Randall.

It was weird, wild, and now—unless Disney decides to revive the series—will probably be the last we see of Danny Rand for a good long while.