‘Iron Fist’ Launches into Action in the First Clip Featuring Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing

After the launch of the first trailer for the highly anticipated Iron Fist series, the first clip from the Last Defender’s standalone show has now dropped. While the Marvel show features Finn Jones in the title role as a mystic martial arts master, this new look features Jessica Henwick‘s Colleen Wing showing off some skills of her own.

Also starring Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), and Simone Missick (Misty Knight) reprising their roles from earlier Marvel TV series, Iron Fist aims to be the final piece in the setup for The Defenders. That superhero team-up will also feature Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Mike Colter as Luke Cage. The cast of Iron Fist also includes Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum and Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum. Look for it on Netflix on March 17th.

Check out the first clip from Iron Fist below:

Colleen Wing learned martial arts after everything else was taken from her. Now, she’s putting her abilities to the test. Marvel’s Iron Fist premieres March 17, 2017 exclusively on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for Iron Fist: