‘Iron Fist’ Episode Titles Tease Comic Connections; Directors Revealed

While Finn Jones is filming The Defenders for Marvel and Netflix with Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Mike Colter, we still have to get through his solo series before seeing the heroes of Hell’s Kitchen unite against Sigourney Weaver. Iron Fist will bow on the streaming platform Friday, March 17th, and it seems we now have a nearly full list of episode titles and directors.

As pointed out by Bleeding Cool, the British film censorship board, The BBFC, has been posting ratings for each of Iron Fist’s 13 episodes and revealing the titles and directors behind them in the process. While most of them have a rating of 15 (meaning no one under the age of 15 can view them), Episode 7 got a rating of 18 for “strong bloody violence,” while Episode 11 got a rating of 12 for “mild violence.”

After searching through the site, here’s as close to a complete list of episode titles we could get.

Episode 1: “Snow Gives Way,” directed by John Dahl Episode 2: “Shadow Hawk Takes Flight,” directed by John Dahl Episode 3: “Rolling Thunder Cannon Punch,” directed by Tom Shankland Episode 4: “Eight Diagram Dragon Palm,” directed by TBD Episode 5: “Under Leaf Pluck Lotus,” directed by Uta Briesewitz Episode 6: “Immortal Emerges From Cave,” directed by TBD. Episode 7: “Felling With Tree Routes,” directed by Farren Blackburn Episode 8: “The Blessing of Many Fractures,” directed by Kevin Tancharoen Episode 9: “The Mistress of All Agonies,” directed by Jet Wilkinson Episode 10: TBD Episode 11: “Lead Horse Back to Stable,” directed by Deborah Chow Episode 12: TBD Episode 13: “Dragon Plays With Fire,” directed by Stephen Surjik

A few quick thoughts with a potential spoiler warning attached, “Snow Gives Way” could refer to a couple different things, the main one being Danny Rand (Jones) reemerging from the K’un-Lun in the wintry Himalayas after years of being MIA. Another could be a comic book reference to Danny’s father, Wendell Rand, who died in the Himalayas after Harold Meachum left him to fall to his death in order to control his business empire. Danny’s mother, Heather, subsequently died protecting her son from a wolf pack. The Iron Fist trailer hinted at this scene, and David Wenham plays Meachum in the series.

Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), and Simone Missick (Misty Knight) will all appear in Iron Fist before joining Jones in The Defenders. The cast also includes Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum and Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum.