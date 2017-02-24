‘Iron Fist': Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick on Comic Influences & “Inspecting” Racial Stereotypes

0

It’s almost time for The Defenders to assemble on Netflix. But first, we’re meeting the mystical martial arts master Danny Rand, a.k.a. (by his glowing-fist, hero moniker) Iron Fist, who will touch down on the streaming service later next month. As is to be expected from a Marvel project like this, we still know relatively little about the actually meat and potatoes of the project, beyond some healthy comic-based speculation and a few choice quotes from the cast and creators.

Luckily, we had a chance to sit down with headliners Henwick and Jones at a recent Netflix press event, who chatted with us about the series’ relationship to the comics, the show’s current political relevance, how some of the character design has changed from page to screen and how Iron Fist is handling concerns about the Orientalist stereotypes found in the source material.