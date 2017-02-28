New ‘Iron Fist’ Images Go Behind the Scenes, Reveal Familiar Faces

0

Usually with Netflix’s Marvel series, we get very few images before they debut (and none afterwards — it’s very irritating, actually, for those of us who have to write articles about it for a year using the same 5 images). But with Iron Fist, that is now different. In fact, the approach to releasing Iron Fist has been different in a number of ways, but then again, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is a different kind of hero. His powers are mystical and from another dimension, so to help ground that, it seems that the series will be spending time both with martial arts skills of this world (via Jessica Henwick‘s Colleen Wing) and the business structure of Rand Enterprises (via Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Stroup‘s Ward and Joy Meachum).

The new images also reveal three figures from other Marvel Defender series — no, not those three figures, but Jessica Jones‘ Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Ann Moss), the ubiquitous Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), and Daredevil‘s Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho). It’s not much in the way of crossover, but it’s something!

Check out all of the new images below, including some of the filming behind the scenes, and a new poster that I’m not 100% sure should have ever seen the light of day (the concept is fine, and feels very Doctor Strange-y, but it looks like some low-level fan art).

