New ‘Iron Fist’ Trailer Has Danny Rand Punching His Way Towards Reclaiming His Company

0

The Marvel Netflix series have been a mixed bag. There have been successes (Jessica Jones, Daredevil: Season 2) and disappointments (Daredevil: Season 1, Luke Cage), but now we’ve arrived at the final superhero before The Defenders arrives, Iron Fist. Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming show, and it’s not an encouraging look at a show that was already mired in controversy about playing into outdated tropes regarding the white savior using Eastern mysticism to his own ends.

Part of the problem this trailer reveals is that the stakes don’t seem particularly intriguing. Whereas Daredevil is about a guy wrestling with the moral stakes of his decisions, Jessica Jones has a disturbing adversary, and Luke Cage embraces its neighborhood, Iron Fist appears to be about a rich guy who wants to take back control of his company. He’s fighting for the good of himself rather than the good of others, and while the series might reveal larger stakes as it goes on, right now Iron Fist appears to have a fairly uninteresting protagonist whose sole superpower is his ability to punch things real good.

After grinding my way through Luke Cage, I feel like I may as well follow these Marvel Netflix series to the end of The Defenders, but I just get the sense that Iron Fist will be a chore. I hope I’m wrong.

Check out the Iron Fist trailer below. The series premieres on March 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Iron Fist: