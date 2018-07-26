Alice Eve and Simone Missick on ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2, Typhoid Mary and Filming the Action

0

One of the many shows that hosted a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was Marvel and Netflix’s Iron Fist. If you haven’t heard the news, the second season will start streaming Friday, September 7th, Alice Eve‘s mysterious character will be Typhoid Mary, and the Daughters of the Dragon will be an official team – that’s the badass duo of Colleen (Jessica Henwick) and Misty (Simone Missick). In addition, according to the show’s synopsis, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is going to step up his mission to protect New York City but, “a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.”

Shortly before hitting the Comic-Con stage to promote the show, I got to sit down with Alice Eve and Simone Missick for an exclusive interview at the Collider Studio. During the wide-ranging Iron Fist interview they talked about making the second season, how Typhoid Mary starts out very innocent, how season two has two main villains, why they shot the big action sequence in episode 205 twice, why the stunt coordinator didn’t want to use stunt doubles, how the action is bigger and better than the first season, and so much more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, they played “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about, the official synopsis, links and images.

Alice Eve & Simone Missick:

Luke Cage season 2 talk.

How Netflix and Marvel recently announced a lot of information on Iron Fist season 2.

How Alice Eve is playing Typhoid Mary and how much can she say about the character?

What powers does Typhoid Mary have and how the character starts very innocent.

Simone Missick talks about meeting Alice Eve at the first table read and how she was playing it.

How Iron Fist season 2 has two villains: Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary and Sacha Dhawan as Davos.

Did Alice Eve ever have to play multiple personalities in the same shot/scene?

What’s a day they will never forget from filming Iron Fist season 2? They talk about episode 205 and how they filmed the big fight scene twice.

What surprised Alice Eve about making Iron Fist?

How the stunt work in season 2 is even bigger and better.

How they didn’t want to use stunt doubles this season.

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared them as a kid?

What do they collect?

What movie or TV show props do they own?

What TV show have you watched all the way through more than once?

What movie have they seen the most?

What’s their background photo on their phone?

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

