‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Recruits Alice Eve for Mystery Role

0

Iron Fist is getting some new company in Season 2. Finn Jones‘ protector of Kun-Lun, sworn enemy of the hand (and thundering dumbass) will be joined by Star Trek: Into Darkness star Alice Eve, who has signed on for the sophomore season of Netflix’s hit Marvel series in a mystery role, as Marvel confirms. Eve joins Jones alongside his returning castmembers Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup, and Sacha Dhawan.

“We are very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast of ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist,’” says Marvel TV boss and Iron Fist EP Jeph Loeb. “Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

Eve was recently seen in Joe Wright‘s acclaimed Black Mirror episode “Nosedive” alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and Lionsgate’s film Misconduct. Next, she’ll make a return to Trek country in Please Stand By, which stars Dakota Fanning as an autistic young woman who runs away from her caregiver to submit her 500-page Star Trek script.

Iron Fist introduced Danny Rand (Jones) to Netflix’s growing Marvel Universe. Heir to the multi-billion Rand Corp., Iron Fist‘s first season followed Danny on his journey back to New York City after spending his life in training as the protector of the mystical city of K’un-Lun. Danny also played a key role in The Netflix superhero team-up The Defenders, which aligned the Iron Fist with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage in his battle against The Hand. We know we’re gonna get at least a little bit more of the Heroes for Hire vibe in Luke Cage Season 2, which will feature an appearance from the Immortal Iron Fist,