‘Iron Fist’ Season 2: Final Trailer Teases a Danny vs Davos Battle of Glowing Punches

The Steel Serpent is in the house, as the final Iron Fist Season 2 trailer teases a battle of glowing punches between Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and his former best friend-turned-rival Davos (Sacha Dhawan). Danny is busy on many fronts though, not only defending his position as the Immortal Iron Fist, but protecting the city at night as a vigilante while running Rand Enterprises during the day (and finding time to date Jessica Henwick‘s Colleen Wing in between it all). The second season looks like it will keep the story a little more grounded and intimate than all of that business with the Hand from Season 1, and the fight choreography also seems better. Or maybe just the editing is. Either way!

Iron Fist Season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, September 7th, and also stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker). Check out the final trailer and several new images below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2: