‘Iron Fist’ Season 2: Final Trailer Teases a Danny vs Davos Battle of Glowing Punches

The Steel Serpent is in the house, as the final Iron Fist Season 2 trailer teases a battle of glowing punches between Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and his former best friend-turned-rival Davos (Sacha Dhawan). Danny is busy on many fronts though, not only defending his position as the Immortal Iron Fist, but protecting the city at night as a vigilante while running Rand Enterprises during the day (and finding time to date Jessica Henwick‘s Colleen Wing in between it all). The second season looks like it will keep the story a little more grounded and intimate than all of that business with the Hand from Season 1, and the fight choreography also seems better. Or maybe just the editing is. Either way!
Iron Fist Season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, September 7th, and also stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker). Check out the final trailer and several new images below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:
Danny Rand (Finn Jones), alongside his partner Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), is trying to keep the peace among the many warring gangs of New York. With the help of Misty Knight (Simone Missick), they discover that the crime ring in the city goes far deeper than they had ever anticipated and hanging up their swords is no longer an option.
Meanwhile, Danny’s former best friend Davos returns to New York City after finding his home of K’un-Lun gone. Blaming Danny for K’un-Lun’s tragic fate, Davos swears to avenge their lost city, and reignites a sibling rivalry of sorts over the duties linked with wielding the legendary Iron Fist.