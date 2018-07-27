‘Iron Fist’: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick & Showrunner Raven Metzner Reveal Season 2 Secrets

0

-

One of the many shows that hosted a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was Marvel and Netflix’s Iron Fist. If you haven’t heard the news, the second season will start streaming Friday, September 7th, Alice Eve‘s mysterious character will be Typhoid Mary, and the Daughters of the Dragon will be an official team – that’s the badass duo of Colleen (Jessica Henwick) and Misty (Simone Missick). In addition, according to the show’s synopsis, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is going to step up his mission to protect New York City but, “a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.”

Shortly before hitting the Comic-Con stage to promote the show, I got to sit down with Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick and new showrunner Raven Metzner for an exclusive interview at the Collider Studio. During the wide-ranging Iron Fist interview they talked about making the second season, how the action is bigger and better than the first season, the way their new stunt coordinator made sure the fights were perfectly rehearsed before going to set, if Jones and Henwick have been texting some of the Game of Thrones cast to see if they would want to be on season 3, and a lot more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, they played “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about, the official synopsis, links and images.

Jessica Henwick, Finn Jones, & Raven Metzner:

What can they say about Iron Fist season 2?

How Colleen and Danny now live together.

How in season 2 they made a concerted effort to have enough time to prepare the fight sequences correctly before they shoot them.

How their new stunt coordinator made sure the fights were perfectly rehearsed before going to set.

Who have Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick been texting on the Game of Thrones cast seeing if they would want to be on season 3?

How long ago did they wrap on season 2?

How they have a new group of writers on season 2.

How Raven Metzner allowed the cast to collaborate on the season.

Will any of the other Netflix Marvel characters appear on season 2?

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared them as a kid?

What do they collect?

What movie or TV show props do they own?

What TV show have you watched all the way through more than once?

What’s their background photo on their phone?

What’s the most they’ve spent on sneakers or shoes?

What movie have they seen the most?

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

For more on Iron Fist, be sure to get caught up with these recent write-ups provided at the links below: