New ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Images Are Seriously Lacking in Glowing Fists

Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns as the title hero of the Netflix superhero series Marvel’s Iron Fist in new images from Season 2. We also get a glimpse of the newly formed team, Daughters of the Dragon, the badass duo of Colleen and Misty, and a sorta sideways shot of Alice Eve‘s mysterious character, Typhoid Mary.

Also starring Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, Sacha Dhawan as Davos, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, and Alice Eve as Mary Walker, with Julee Cerda, look for the new season of Iron Fist to arrive on Netflix Friday, September 7th.

Check out the new images from Season 2 of Iron Fist below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

