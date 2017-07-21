‘Iron Fist’ Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

0

It’s official! Danny Rand (Finn Jones) will return to throw some more super-chi punches in Season 2 of Iron Fist. Netflix announced the renewal during their Comic-Con panel for The Defenders, where they also brought out the cast of their superhero team-up series and debuted some early footage from The Punisher. Though unfortunately, it looks like that teaser is staying in the room for now.)

The first season of Iron Fist debuted earlier this year, introducing the final member of The Defenders, who will fight alongside Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil, Krysten Ritter‘s Jessica Jones, and Mike Colter‘s Luke Cage in the upcoming series. That means fans will have to stay tuned to see where we’ll pick up with the Immortal Iron Fist in Season 2, assuming he doesn’t pop up in another headliner’s show in the meantime.

The Season 2 renewal also puts a damper on hopes that The Defenders would set up a Power Man and the Iron Fist spinoff, though it’s certainly possible that dynamic could be played with, either here or in the second season of Luke Cage. However, Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb hinted at the possibility of another fan favorite comic book team-up: Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and NYPD detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick), aka Daughters of the Dragon. Misty Knight debuted in the first season of Luke Cage and both characters will appear in The Defenders.

The first season of Iron Fist was overseen by showrunner Scott Buck and also starred Rosario Dawson as Marvel’s Netflix regular Claire Temple, and Jessica Stroup and Tom Pelphrey as Joy and Ward Meachum. The series follows billionaire Danny Rand when he returns to New York after training for years in the mystical land of K’un-Lun to become the living weapon Iron Fist.

The Defenders will debut on Netflix on August 18. Next up is The Punisher, which sees Jon Bernthal reprising the title role as the antihero he originated in Daredevil Season 2. Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have also been renewed for Season 2 and Daredevil is set to return for a third season, though no dates are known for those series yet.