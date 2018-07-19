‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Trailer Sees Danny Rand Back in Action

0

Iron Fist, as a character, needs some rehabilitation. His debut season was disappointing, and his turn in The Defenders was irritating at best (and the choice to make The Defenders all about him and his story was a hugely bad one). Danny Rand (Finn Jones) showing up in Luke Cage Season 2 has helped a little bit — this is the zen-master kind of Danny that’s more interesting to see, especially when it comes to his dynamic with Mike Colter‘s Luke Cage (even though I wish, in vain, that they would have scrapped Iron Fist‘s solo seasons for a Heroes for Hire joint-season).

With a new run of episodes, though, there’s always hope that the evolution of Danny Rand will continue to move in a positive direction — despite the fact that that kind of optimism often goes unrewarded with Marvel’s Netflix series. Still, aside from the usual complaints of too many episodes / not enough story, pacing problems, and not connecting the worlds together well enough, the recent second seasons of both Jessica Jones and Luke Cage held their own (for Jessica, against an excellent first season, while Luke Season 2 was actually an improvement).

Today’s SDCC panel for Iron Fist provided a few new bits of info for the new season, including the fact that the Daughters of the Dragon will be an official team (that’s the badass duo of Colleen and Misty), that Alice Eve‘s mysterious character will be Typhoid Mary, and that the new season will premiere Friday, September 7th. And of course, a trailer!

You can check out that trailer for Netflix’s Iron Fist Season 2 below; the series also stars Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, Sacha Dhawan as Davos, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, and Alice Eve as the aforementioned Typhoid Mary.