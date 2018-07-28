‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Teaser Shows Off Classic Yellow Mask

0

A new teaser for the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist takes a trip to the city of K’un-Lun and shows off Finn Jones‘ Danny Rand wearing the classic yellow Iron Fist mask typically worn by his comic book counterpart. In the clip, Danny walks through New York with Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) while having flashbacks to a fight with former friend Davos (Sacha Dhawan). What starts off as a strange, ribbon-based form of dance fighting quickly devolves into a brutal bloodbath. “It’s in the past,” Colleen tells Danny.

“I hope so,” he responds, in classic mopey fashion.

Comic book purity aside, giving Danny a mask—literally any mask, could even be a stocking—would be a huge step forward for the series. Iron Fist‘s first season had what you could politely call a few problems, but it mostly boiled down to the fact that without a mask, Finn Jones had to step into a number of the show’s fight scenes himself. Unfortunately, Finn Jones—who, mind you, is portraying a Living Weapon—throws punches like he’s standing six feet under water.

Putting Danny under a hood allows the show to go the Daredevil route; with the option to stick a stocking on a stuntman’s face in lieu of star Charlie Cox, the fight scenes in Hell’s Kitchen routinely blow Iron Fist out of the water. (Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are different cases; Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter usually just need to stand there and occasionally toss someone over a table.)

Check out the clip below. The second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist—which also stars Alice Eve, Simone Missick, and Jessica Stroup—hits Netflix on September 7.

Here is the official synopsis for season 2: