Did You Catch Peter Parker in ‘Iron Man 2’? Tom Holland Confirms the Fan Theory

Tom Holland may have arrived on the scene as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in last year’s Captain America: Civil War but apparently everyone’s favorite wall-crawler was living under our very noses in the MCU for years before that. During his press rounds for the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which the newly minted superhero defends New York City from the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and his thugs, Holland inadvertently confirmed a fan theory, one that reaches all the way back to 2010 and Marvel’s Iron Man 2.

Huffington Post got confirmation from Holland about a fan theory that theorized that a young Peter Parker was actually in Iron Man 2 as the Iron Man fan who was brave enough to stand up to one of the rogue Hammer Drones while at the Queens’ Stark Expo. Holland not only confirmed that this is in fact the case, but he double-confirmed it by saying he’d just talked about it with Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige a few minutes earlier. Check out the moment from Iron Man 2 that served to cook up this fan theory:

Here’s what Holland had to say about the kid hero in question:

It is Peter Parker. I can confirm that, that is Peter Parker. I can confirm that as of today. I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now. It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning. Not only is that a cool win for fan theorists out there, it adds a fun wrinkle to the overall MCU and ever so slightly changes the context of the relationship between Tony Stark and Peter Parker. (And even if this is a bit of cinematic retcon after the fact, I’m fine with it, too.) While you’re waiting for Spider-Man: Homecoming to hit theaters on July 7th, now’s the perfect time to revisit Iron Man 2 to see the pint-sized Parker in action.

