Watch: Kevin Feige Reveals Never-Seen ‘Iron Man 1’ Post-Credits Scene Referencing X-Men, Spider-Man

Among the big highlights at the 45th annual Saturn Awards was the unveiling of a never-before-scene post-credits scene from 2008’s Iron Man. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did the honors of introducing it during a pre-taped message accepting the first-ever Stan Lee World Builder Award.

The clip made its way to Twitter shortly after it aired at the Saturn Awards on Friday evening. Feige introduced the post-credits scene, saying,

“We pulled some things out of that vault that we said, ‘We’ll never show this to anybody, put it away.’ We’re bringing them out, we’re putting them on this disc, and I’m about to show you a deleted scene that has never been seen by anyone before right now.”

Nick Fury references Spider-Man and the X-Men in this alternate take from the post-credit scene in ‘IRON MAN’. #Potentiality pic.twitter.com/OmtHItzovl — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) September 14, 2019

The never-before-seen post-credits scene is one of the likely numerous takes filmed by Samuel L. Jackson for Iron Man. In it, we see Jackson as Nick Fury standing at a window in Tony Stark’s home while Robert Downey Jr., as Tony, is heard offscreen. Fury addresses Tony, telling him, “As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites and assorted mutants weren’t enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat who doesn’t play well with others and wants to keep all his toys to himself.”

That spoiled brat? Well, that’s Tony Stark circa 2008 through-and-through. As for the other vague references in Fury’s line, we know the “gamma accidents” bit points to Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk, while “radioactive bug bites” and “assorted mutants” are clear nods to Spider-Man and the X-Men, respectively. What makes the latter two references especially bonkers is not only that this take was even filmed at all (the MCU didn’t even exist in 2008 so referencing other movies to nod to a shared universe is wild) but that is was filmed at a time when Marvel Studios didn’t have any way of accessing the Spider-Man or X-Men properties. All of this begs the question: why film the scene at all?

Clearly, someone at Marvel Studios (Feige, perhaps?) knew something the rest of us didn’t more than a decade ago because now, in 2019, Spider-Man has had a brief but glorious run in the MCU and there are rumblings of an X-Men reboot now that Disney owns Fox as well as Marvel. As Feige mentioned in the preamble, this scene is one of many never-before-seen scenes that will be making its way onto the recently announced Infinity Saga box set. Feige first made mention of this DVD box set, which ostensibly includes all of the movies from the first decade of the MCU ending with Avengers: Endgame, back in August. At the time, the box set was more of a vague idea than a seemingly solid project. Feige’s mention of putting this newly-unveiled Iron Man post-credits scene “on this disc” is quite possibly another reference to the box set but the studio head refrained from elaborating.

Teases of an Infinity Saga box set aside (but also, more details, please!), this Iron Man post-credits scene is nothing short of incredible. Fingers crossed there are more interesting takes for other post-credits scenes in the MCU vault that will be unveiled soon, too.