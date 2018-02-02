‘Irreplaceable You’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Mega Tear-Jerker Movie

0

First of all, I just want to note that in the press release for Netflix’s new movie Irreplaceable You, the tagline is: “Fall in love with childhood sweethearts Abbie and Sam, just in time to watch them try to say goodbye.” Ice cold! But yeah, that should set up your expectations for the movie, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror) and Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) as Abbie and Sam, just as Abbie receives a devastating diagnosis that changes the course of their future together.

Because Abbie is concerned that Sam won’t be able to fend for himself in this wide world as a 30-something male, she goes to elaborate lengths to set him up with a new girlfriend. Seems unlikely, but stick with me here — the lesson is to not focus on the what-ifs of the future, but to live in the now. Gasp!

Anyway, what I’m saying is: get ready to cry. Irreplaceable You premieres Friday, February 16th on Netflix, and also stars Steve Coogan, Kate McKinnon, and Christopher Walken. The movie is also the feature directorial debut of former Veep producer and director Stephanie Laing. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the full synopsis:

IRREPLACEABLE YOU is the heartwarming, romantic story of Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Sam (Michiel Huisman), best friends since childhood who are engaged to be married, and whose tranquil New York lives come crashing down when Abbie receives an unexpected diagnosis. Faced with the prospect of an uncertain timeline, Abbie begins a touching and often humorous search for a new love to take care of Sam. Along the way, Abbie makes unlikely friendships with Myron (Christopher Walken), Kate (Kate McKinnon) and Mitch (Steve Coogan) whose one thing in common is that they focus on living, while they are dying. Ultimately, IRREPLACEABLE YOU asks the question, how do you say goodbye?