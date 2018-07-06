‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: What Does It Mean for ‘Avengers 4’?

0

Spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp and minor spoilers for Avengers 4.

Ant-Man and the Wasp has a bit of a bummer post-credit scene as Scott goes down to the Quantum Realm to retrieve some energy, but while he’s down there, the Thanos Snap happens, and Hank, Hope, and Janet get dusted. It’s made even more distressing by the fact that Scott may be stuck down there until the whole Thanos matter gets resolved.

This left me wondering: is Scott even going to be in Avengers 4? To be fair, he has some of the most incredible powers in the MCU, and while the movies have tried to downplay it with comedy, Scott could conceivably just give Thanos an aneurysm and win the day. He could also go big, but since Thanos still has the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones, it’s probably better to give the Mad Titan as small a target as possible.

Instead of just being patient and waiting until the first Avengers 4 trailer (which should arrive sometime around the end of the year) to maybe get a glance at Ant-Man, which would answer whether or not he’s coming back or if they decided to stick him in the Quantum Realm since he’s too powerful, I decided to cheat and just search for “Avengers 4 Ant-Man Set Photos”. And wouldn’t you know it, there’s Ant-Man standing alongside Captain America and Iron Man.

While we can let our speculation run rampant as to how Scott got out of the Quantum Realm (he did it himself once before so conceivably he could do it again), it’s just good to see him out and about. I like what he and Hawkeye add to the MCU—an everyman quality the other heroes don’t possess—and I think they’ll be necessary to help provide a bit of levity or at least some grounding to a post-apocalyptic universe.

It should be noted that the Scott we see in these set photos may not be the Scott from the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. If Avengers 4 includes time traveling shenanigans, then it’s possible we’re seeing an earlier Scott rather than the one who’s trapped in the Quantum Realm.

So many questions! Thankfully, we’ll have our answers in less than a year. Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.