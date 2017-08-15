Samuel L. Jackson Says He’s Not in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ or ‘Avengers 4’

0

There’s at least one major MCU player who’s not in the massive two-part upcoming Avengers saga, and he’s not exactly happy about it. When the cast started coming together for Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled Avengers 4 sequel, it became clear that almost every character in the MCU would have some sort of presence. The major players are there, of course, but we’ve also seen folks like Benedict Wong from Doctor Strange and Danai Gurira from Black Panther have joined the ensemble, so it’s a star-studded affair.

However, it sounds like Samuel L. Jackson will remain MIA for these two Avengers movies, and as the actor explains it to Yahoo!, he’s not too crazy about it:

“I wasn’t in the ‘superhero argument’ movie [Captain America: Civil War], I’m not in Avengers 3 and 4. They’re shooting them now, and they haven’t called me yet. They wouldn’t let me go to Black Panther-ville, so it’s kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?!”

This interview was conducted before it was announced that Jackson will be co-starring with Brie Larson in the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, so maybe the actor has cooled a bit, but it indeed must be frustrating. Jackson kicked off the whole MCU idea with his appearance in the first Iron Man, and he’s remained enthusiastic about staying in these movies as long as Marvel wants. But the last time we saw Fury was in Avengers: Age of Ultron, as the character was still in exile following the Hydra bomb of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And while Captain Marvel will show us what Nick Fury was like before forming the Avengers, we don’t really know if and when we’ll learn about the character’s future in the MCU.

