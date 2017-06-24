Isabela Moner on Making ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ with Michael Bay

0

With Transformers: The Last Knight now playing around the world, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Isabela Moner. She talks about working with Michael Bay and one of the more challenging days on set.

As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.

Check out what Isabela Moner had to say in the player above and below is he official synopsis and a few images.

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: