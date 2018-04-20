Who Wants to Win Some Free ‘Isle of Dogs’ Limited Edition Action Figures?

0

Let’s get the most important thing out of the way first: I absolutely loved Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs. As a huge fan of his first stop-motion movie, Fantastic Mr. Fox, I wasn’t sure he could top such a special film — but I’m pleased to report he did. And while I loved everything about Isle of Dogs, I have to give a special shout out to the production design and level of detail in every shot. It’s like Anderson took what he did in Fantastic Mr. Fox and amplified it by a factor of ten. Trust me, Isle of Dogs is one of the best stop-motion films I’ve ever seen, and strongly recommend checking it out this weekend as it’s expanding into more theaters around North America. To see where it’s playing in your area click the link.

To help promote the expansion, Fox Searchlight has provided us with some very cool, limited edition, Isle of Dogs action figures to giveaway to some of our readers. As you can see in the pics, the figures are of all the key characters in the film.

Since these figures aren’t available in stores and we’ve only got three sets to giveaway to our readers, if you’d like to win one of these sets please email thecollidermailbox@gmail .com with the subject line “I Want A Set of Isle of Dogs Action Figures!”. In the body of the email you need to include your name, shipping address, and why you deserve to win the figures. I’m going to personally review all entries and will pick the three people that sell me on why they should win.

Finally, and most important, we can only ship to people in the United States. I’m sorry to all the people that live outside the country!

We’ll be accepting emails until April 30th and I’ll announce the winners on Twitter soon after. Good luck! Here’s what you can win: