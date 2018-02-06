‘Isle of Dogs’: First Clip Shows a Fight for Survival in a Landfill

0

Fox Searchlight has released the first Isle of Dogs clip. This film marks Wes Anderson’s return to the medium following his twice Oscar-nominated 2009 effort Fantastic Mr. Fox, and takes place in a near-future Japan where, after an outbreak of dog attacks, all dogs have been banished to live on a garbage-filled island—the Isle of Dogs. A young boy ventures to the island in search of his own dog, coming across a pack of Alphas lead by Edward Norton‘s Rex.

The clip is pretty much what you would expect from a Wes Anderson movie completely with his perfectly composed frames and dry sense of humor. And yet while Anderson has had his fair share of imitators over the years, he’s continued to grow as a filmmaker with Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. I’m eager to see his return to stop-motion, and I hope that Isle of Dogs is as delightful as it looks, although as this clip shows, Anderson isn’t going to shy away from some brutality.

Check out the Isle of Dogs clip below [via Vulture] along with a motion poster. The film premieres at the Berlin Film Festival on February 15th before opening in theaters on March 23rd. Isle of Dogs also stars Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber.

*Sneeze* On the Isle of Dogs, every season is #DogFlu season. So cover your muzzle. 3.23.18. pic.twitter.com/aTW5XZoXKv — Isle of Dogs (@isleofdogsmovie) February 6, 2018

