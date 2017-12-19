The New Poster for Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ Is a Very Good Poster

0

The official new poster for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new film Isle of Dogs has arrived, and it’s absolutely fantastic. The film marks Anderson’s return to the stop-motion medium following his Oscar-nominated 2009 effort Fantastic Mr. Fox and takes place in a near-future Japan where, after an outbreak of dog attacks, all dogs have been banished to live on a garbage-filled island—the titular Isle of Dogs. A young boy ventures to the island in search of his own dog, coming across a pack of Alphas lead by Edward Norton’s Rex.

I love how this poster lets you really take in the tremendous designs of the various canines here. There’s Dirty Dog, Robot Dog, Bunny Ears Dog, Monocle Dog, Baseball Dog, Fancy Dog, and so many more diverse designs. I love dogs, I love Wes Anderson, and I especially love stop-motion Wes Anderson so I’m already pretty much in the bag for this flick, but man oh man this poster is delightful and is already a frontrunner for Best Poster of 2018.

Take a closer look at the Isle of Dogs poster below and let us know which dog is your favorite. The film also features the voice talent of Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber. Look for Isle of Dogs to hit theaters on March 23, 2018.