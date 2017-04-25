First ‘Isle of Dogs’ Poster Provides New Clues to Wes Anderson’s Stop-Motion Film

0

David Lynch may have won the game of casting a huge number of celebrities in his Twin Peaks revival at a whopping 217, but Wes Anderson is doing pretty well himself when it comes to his upcoming film Isle of Dogs. Anderson’s films have often been stocked with great talent (with the most high-profile collection of stars probably being The Royal Tenenbaums), and so this is no exception. But Isle of Dogs — about which we know next to nothing — will also be a stop-motion endeavor, so most of the talent will be behind the scenes. Probably? Who knows!

As we reported in December, this film’s mega voice cast includes Edward Norton (who leads the ensemble as a dog named Rex) along with Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber.

When it comes to the new poster, there’s not much to glean from it, except what looks like some kind of concept art of a child who has made his way onto a literal island of dogs … in a space suit? Is this a kind of a take on The Little Prince?

Check out the poster below, and let us know what other clues you can gather from it (I know there are already rumbles about the translations versus the kanji characters that appear on the poster). The biggest reveal, of course, is the premiere date, which is set for April 20, 2018 — much earlier than many were expecting. Wes Anderson releases his movies when he wants, and doesn’t care what you think!

Click on the image to embiggen, and you can also see Anderson discuss this movie and his creative process in an hour-long interview here, where he says “The new film is really less influenced by stop-motion movies than it is by Akira Kurosawa.” Bold words!