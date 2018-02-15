Facebook Messenger

‘Isle of Dogs': Early Reviews Praise Wes Anderson’s Stop-Motion Movie

by      February 15, 2018

Wes Anderson’s new movie, Isle of Dogs, has just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. This film marks Anderson’s return to the medium following his twice Oscar-nominated 2009 effort Fantastic Mr. Fox, and takes place in a near-future Japan where, after an outbreak of dog attacks, all dogs have been banished to live on a garbage-filled island—the Isle of Dogs. A young boy ventures to the island in search of his own dog, coming across a pack of Alphas lead by Edward Norton‘s Rex.

The embargo on reactions has lifted, and we’ve pulled some of the quotes:

Isle of Dogs hits theaters in the U.S. on March 23rd and also stars Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber.

Here’s the official synopsis for Isle of Dogs:

ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

For more on Isle of Dogs, click on the links below:

