‘Isle of Dogs': Early Reviews Praise Wes Anderson’s Stop-Motion Movie

Wes Anderson’s new movie, Isle of Dogs, has just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. This film marks Anderson’s return to the medium following his twice Oscar-nominated 2009 effort Fantastic Mr. Fox, and takes place in a near-future Japan where, after an outbreak of dog attacks, all dogs have been banished to live on a garbage-filled island—the Isle of Dogs. A young boy ventures to the island in search of his own dog, coming across a pack of Alphas lead by Edward Norton‘s Rex.

As a stop-motion fan absolutely blown away by Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’. The level of detail in every shot is jawdropping. Want to watch it again being able to stop it on every frame. Also loved the story and characters. Such a great movie. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 15, 2018

ISLE OF DOGS: Wes Anderson made a movie about how our world is literally a garbage heap. also it’s an homage to Akira Kurosawa and Tilda Swinton voices a psychic pug. i think i liked it. my review: https://t.co/4gcUyeMjqC #Berlinale pic.twitter.com/Y6uwJNHzx7 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 15, 2018

Yeah so Isle of Dogs is extra funky, pro-dog stop-motion excellence. A truly one-of-a-kind Wes Anderson creation. — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) February 15, 2018

Pleased to report ISLE OF DOGS by Wes Anderson is charming and entertainingly dark. Exceptional level of detail and canine characterisation, with a nudge at fear-mongering politics, too. And the thing is? I don’t even like dogs or Wes Anderson films, so expect this to be LOVED — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) February 15, 2018

Isle of Dogs is an adorable and typically eccentric tale by Wes Anderson, reaffirming dogs are truly man’s best friend. Alexandre Desplat’s score is special too. Dogs rule. #Berlinale #IsleofDogs — Martyn Conterio (@MartynConterio) February 15, 2018

ISLE OF DOGS (Anderson): a surprising, decidedly un-cutesy fable about the harmony between man, companion animal, and trash. like an inverted LION KING or FERN GULLY, which is meant as a high compliment. #Berlinale2018 — your friend john (@johnsemley3000) February 15, 2018

ISLE OF DOGS is Wes Anderson at his most joyful! Extremely warm and funny with fantastic visuals. For a dog lover it’s a must! For everyone else – well, it’s also a must. #Berlinale #IsleofDogs pic.twitter.com/exVnhpVF7f — Pᴀᴛᴛʏʟɪᴄɪᴏᴜs (@thePatalo) February 15, 2018

ISLE OF DOGS: we’re going to need a bigger island for the hot takes — Tim Robey (@trim_obey) February 15, 2018

Isle of Dogs is incredibly beautiful work. Less funny than other Wed Anderson movies but more resonant, political and moving. Honestly can’t wait to see it again. #berlinale — GregoryEllwood – 4 Quadrant on iTunes (@TheGregoryE) February 15, 2018

I don’t think ISLE OF DOGS is Wes Anderson’s best, but it’s certainly his most beautiful. Zippy and tenacious, I can’t wait to keep finding ways for it to win me over #Berlinale — Ella Kemp (@ella_kemp) February 15, 2018

Wes Anderson’s latest, ISLE OF DOGS, is fast and furiously inventive in a world made of trash. Even as a cat person, it’s difficult to deny it as his most beautiful film yet. #Berlinale — Into The Fold (@intothefoldmag) February 15, 2018

Isle of Dogs hits theaters in the U.S. on March 23rd and also stars Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber.

ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

