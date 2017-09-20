Facebook Messenger

‘Isle of Dogs’ Trailer Teaser Previews Wes Anderson’s New Stop-Motion Animated Feature

Fox Searchlight has unveiled a frustratingly short trailer teaser for Wes Anderson‘s upcoming stop-motion animated feature Isle of Dogs. This film marks Anderson’s return to the medium following his twice Oscar-nominated 2009 effort Fantastic Mr. Fox.

There’s really not much to say about this trailer teaser since it doesn’t really preview much of anything beyond the Japanese setting in the background, but hey, it’s Wes Anderson’s new stop-motion animated movie, so it’s automatically noteworthy. Anderson has said the film is inspired by the work of Akira Kurosawa, so it’ll be interesting to see how that influence permeates this new story. Fantastic Mr. Fox remains one of Anderson’s best films and is very laid back in nature. I’m curious to see what kind of tone and story Anderson has settled on here.

Check out the Isle of Dogs trailer teaser below, and check back for the full trailer tomorrow. The cast includes Edward Norton (who leads the ensemble as a dog named Rex) along with Bryan CranstonBill MurrayJeff GoldblumScarlett JohanssonF. Murray AbrahamTilda SwintonKunichi NomuraHarvey KeitelAkira ItoAkira TakayamaKoyu RankinYoko OnoCourtney B. VanceGreta GerwigFrances McDormandBob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber. Look for Isle of Dogs to hit theaters on March 23, 2018.

