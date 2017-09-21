‘Isle of Dogs’: First Trailer Reveals Wes Anderson’s Stop-Motion Animated Feature

0

The first trailer for Wes Anderson‘s upcoming anticipated feature, the stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs, is now available. This film marks Anderson’s return to the medium following his twice Oscar-nominated 2009 effort Fantastic Mr. Fox, and takes place in a near-future Japan where, after an outbreak of dog attacks, all dogs have been banished to live on a garbage-filled island—the Isle of Dogs. A young boy ventures to the island in search of his own dog, coming across a pack of Alphas lead by Edward Norton‘s Rex.

I may be biased because I love dogs and Wes Anderson movies, but this film is now my everything. It looks positively delightful and, refreshingly, quite different from Fantastic Mr. Fox. It’s great to see Anderson using the stop-motion animation medium in such a different way, with such a different story, and his signature sense of humor and camera movement remains delightfully intact. Give me this movie now.

The cast includes Edward Norton (who leads the ensemble as a dog named Rex) along with Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, and Liev Schrieber. Look for Isle of Dogs to hit theaters on March 23, 2018.

Check out the first trailer for Isle of Dogs below: