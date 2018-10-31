‘Isn’t It Romantic’ Trailer Has Rebel Wilson Trapped in a Rom-Com

0

Between Crazy Rich Asians and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, we’re in the middle of a bit of a rom-comaissance, which means there’s no better time to invert all the tropes and trappings that come along with it. Enter Isn’t It Romantic, a positively delightful-looking film from director Todd Strauss-Schulson that stars Rebel Wilson as a New York architect trapped inside of a PG-13 romantic comedy. Warner Bros. released the first trailer, and there are musical numbers, meet-cutes, and gay best friends galore.

No joke, though, this actually looks super clever. It was only a matter of time before Wilson landed a leading role after doing her Herculian best to carry several Pitch Perfect sequels, and she seems game as hell for all the choreographed dancing and Hemsworth-hopping that Isn’t It Romantic entails. Plus, Strauss-Schulson has already proven he can have fun with genre tropes in his 2015 slasher-comedy The Final Girls, which is pretty much Isn’t It Romantic with horror films.

Check out the trailer below. Isn’t It Romantic—which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth, and Betty Gilpin—is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2019.

