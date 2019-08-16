‘IT Chapter Two’ IMAX Trailer Brings Out the Big Screen for an Even Bigger Box Office

0

IT Chapter One took audiences, critics, and box office prognosticators by surprise back in 2017. Modest predictions way undershot what would go on to become something of a horror phenomenon, earning a record-setting $123.4+ domestic opening weekend, followed by more than $700 million globally when it was all said and done. The modestly budgeted Stephen King adaptation went on to earn more than 20 times its production budget by the end of its run. So what kind of performance can New Line Cinema expect from its star-studded sequel?

As The Wrap reports, safe bets are for IT Chapter Two to make $100 to $110 million when it opens the first weekend in September; outliers have it tracking around $120 million. That seems a bit low to me considering how well the first film performed, the star-power present in the new movie, and the fact that this flick will not only revisit the first story but close out the overall saga of IT. Expect that number to go up, especially as buzz out of early screenings and international openings start to emerge.

It Chapter Two stars James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozi,er, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon alongside original Losers Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer who will reprise their roles in flashbacks. Look for it in theaters, including IMAX screenings, starting September 6th. And if you’re in the LA area, you have one more day to enter our drawing for our early screening!

And as a bonus treat, you can check out the new IMAX trailer for IT Chapter Two below:

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club—young and adult—in a return to where it all began with It Chapter Two. What makes IMAX different? https://www.IMAX.com/Films

Here’s the official synopsis for IT Chapter Two: