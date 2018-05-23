‘It: Chapter Two’ Sets Jay Ryan as Adult Ben

0

The It 2 casting continues, and the horror sequel has now found the actor to fill the adult role of Ben Hanscom. Jeremy Ray Taylor played Ben in the first It, which took place in the 1980s, and Deadline reports that actor Jay Ryan will be playing the grown-up version of the character. In keeping with Stephen King’s source material, Ben is now physically quite different than he was as a child, and from that standpoint the Top of the Lake actor is a swell fit.

Ryan is probably best known as the titular Beast on The CW series Beauty and the Beast, which ran for four seasons and wrapped up in 2016. Recently he had a role on the TV show Mary Kills People as well as the miniseries Fighting Season, but It: Chapter Two marks his most high-profile feature film role.

Andy Muschietti returns to direct the follow-up, which takes place 27 years after the events of the first film and finds the adult versions of the characters fighting Pennywise the Clown once more. Jessica Chastain has been set as Adult Beverly, James Ransone is playing Adult Eddie, while James McAvoy and Bill Hader are in talks to play Adult Bill and Adult Richie, respectively. Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as Pennywise.

When casting was heating up, we had heard that Muschietti wanted a couple of A-list names up top, but for the rest of the cast to be filled out by solid character actors. That appears to be the route they’re going here, between Ransone and Ryan, and it’ll be interesting to see who signs on to play Mike and Stanley.

Filming on It: Chapter Two gets underway this summer ahead of the film’s September 6, 2019 release date. Stay tuned as the last pieces of the casting puzzle come together in the next few weeks.