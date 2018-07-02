‘It Chapter Two’: The Adult Losers Unite in First Image of the New Cast

0

Filming on It Chapter Two is underway, and we now have our first image of the adult cast together. For those who need a brief refresher, the new film stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon. Additionally, the adult cast includes Xavier Dolan as Adrian Mellon, Will Beinbrink as Tom Rogan, Jess Weixler as Audra Phillips, and Teach Grant as Henry Bowers. Bill Skarsgard will, of course, return to play Pennywise. Additionally, reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.

Check out the image of the adult cast below.

That’s a cast that knows they’re going to be in a hit movie. While we don’t have an official synopsis yet, in the book, it takes place 27 years later and the Losers Club have grown up and moved away from Derry (except for Mike), but are called back when It returns. In the book, the action was present day for the novel’s release, but now it will be contemporary for today’s audiences as the first It took place in the summer of 1989.

What will be interesting to see what kind of changes director Andy Muschietti plans to make for the sequel to add surprises for fans of the book or if this will be a fairly faithful adaptation. Either way, the first It was one of the most successful horror films of all-time, rocketing to $327 million domestic and $700 million worldwide. I wouldn’t be surprised if the sequel did similar numbers.

It Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.

For more on It Chapter Two, take a look at our most recent write-ups below: