Jessica Chastain Is Definitely Down to Play Adult Beverly in ‘IT 2′

When it comes to the IT sequel, everybody has their picks for who should play the adult version of the Losers Club, but if there’s one thing most folks seem to agree on it’s that Jessica Chastain would make a perfect pick for the adult Beverly Marsh. Director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti have talked about it, the film’s ensemble cast of kids have talked about it, and lord knows, the Twitterverse has sure embraced the idea. And now, Chastain herself has officially come out in favor of the idea, too.

Based on Stephen King‘s beloved novel, IT followed the Losers of Derry, Maine as they battled the shapeshifting evil best known as Pennywise the Clown, and the sequel is set to tackle the other half of King’s novel by catching up with their adult counterparts. When IT dominated the box office in an already horror-heavy 2017, it became clear that the sequel would have the budget and the cultural clout to do some heavyweight casting for those roles, but Chastain has always made sense. Aside from being a perfect fit for the part, the actress starred in the Muschietti’s debut feature film, Mama, and has become close pals with the filmmaking duo.

While speaking with Chastain for her upcoming Aaron Sorkin drama Molly’s Game, ScreenRant asked the actress if she would be interested in playing the adult version of the fan favorite character, and she confirmed she’s hoping to take on the adult version of the role originated by Sophia Lillis in 2017’s IT.

“Well, I love Andy and Barbara. I worked with them on Andy’s directorial debut, you know, his film, Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so… We’ll see… Listen, of course, I want to work… they’re my friends. They’re like my family. Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.”

That’s welcome news for any fan of the material (I hear you Amy Adams contingent, but come on, it’s Jessica Chastain). If Bev’s journey in the first film was dark, her adult narrative is arguably even more so and Chastain’s more than got the chops to tackle it. Of course, Chastain’s barely had a moment’s rest since she broke on the scene a few years back and she’s got no shortage of opportunities at any given moment, so here’s hoping a deal actually comes together. For now, Andy Muschietti hasn’t been confirmed to return — I imagine there’s some negotiating going on after that wildfire box office — so we’ll probably have to wait a bit for any solid news on the cast.

It 2 is slated to arrive in theaters September 6, 2019