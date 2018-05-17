Movie Talk: ‘It: Chapter 2′ Casting News Leaves Fans Wondering Who’s Next

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Deadline is reporting that James Ransone is set to play Eddie and Andy Bean is set to play Stanley in New Line’s It: Chapter 2. Andy Muschietti is returning to direct the sequel.
- According to two reports in THR and the WSJ, Disney is possibly considering bringing back John Lasseter in a limited role. The panel offers their thoughts on the possibility.
- Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms, announced that the company is launching a new action-comedy franchise called Muscle with Vin Diesel set to star.
- THR reports that Daniel Casey will be writing Fast and Furious 9. Chris Morgan, who had written every installment in the series since 2006, is writing and producing the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff movie with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
- Regatta released a trailer for their romantic comedy film Destination Wedding starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.
