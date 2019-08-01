Alamo Drafthouse Hosting Clowns-Only Screenings of ‘IT: Chapter Two’

If you really want to see IT: Chapter Two in style, the Alamo Drafthouse has you covered. The theater chain will be hosting clowns-only screenings of the highly anticipated horror sequel at 17 locations in 11 cities, where guests are encouraged to come dressed as a clown. The result is pure nightmare fuel.
Alamo Drafthouse successfully hosted clowns-only screenings of the first IT in 2017, although that time it was only in Austin. This time, folks can get in on the fun/absolute terror across the U.S.
Tickets for the clowns-only screenings can be purchased here, and below you can see the list of participating cities and locations, along with dates. If you want to see how a clowns-only screening of IT goes down, check out the video as well.
IT: Chapter Two opens in theaters nationwide on September 6th.
ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE
IT: CHAPTER 2 CLOWNS ONLY SCREENINGS
Austin, TX
Village | Saturday, 9/7/2019
Slaughter Lane | Saturday, 9/7/2019
Lakeline | Saturday, 9/7/2019
Mueller | Saturday, 9/7/2019
San Antonio, TX
Park North | Thursday, 9/5/2019
Westlakes | Thursday, 9/5/2019
Los Angeles, CA
DTLA | Sunday, 9/8/2019
Dallas/Fort Worth
Richardson | Friday, 9/6/2019
Denver, CO
Westminster | Saturday, 9/7/2019
Phoenix, AZ
Chandler | Friday, 9/6/2019
Tempe | Friday, 9/6/2019
Northern Virginia
Ashburn | Thursday, 9/5/2019
Woodbridge | Thursday, 9/5/2019
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville | Saturday, 9/7/2019
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh | Friday, 9/6/2019
Springfield, MO
Springfield | Thursday, 9/5/2019
Twin Cities, MN
Woodbury | Friday, 9/6/2019