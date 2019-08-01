Alamo Drafthouse Hosting Clowns-Only Screenings of ‘IT: Chapter Two’

0

If you really want to see IT: Chapter Two in style, the Alamo Drafthouse has you covered. The theater chain will be hosting clowns-only screenings of the highly anticipated horror sequel at 17 locations in 11 cities, where guests are encouraged to come dressed as a clown. The result is pure nightmare fuel.

Alamo Drafthouse successfully hosted clowns-only screenings of the first IT in 2017, although that time it was only in Austin. This time, folks can get in on the fun/absolute terror across the U.S.

Tickets for the clowns-only screenings can be purchased here, and below you can see the list of participating cities and locations, along with dates. If you want to see how a clowns-only screening of IT goes down, check out the video as well.

IT: Chapter Two opens in theaters nationwide on September 6th.

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE

IT: CHAPTER 2 CLOWNS ONLY SCREENINGS

Austin, TX

Village | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Slaughter Lane | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Lakeline | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Mueller | Saturday, 9/7/2019

San Antonio, TX

Park North | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Westlakes | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Los Angeles, CA

DTLA | Sunday, 9/8/2019

Dallas/Fort Worth

Richardson | Friday, 9/6/2019

Denver, CO

Westminster | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Phoenix, AZ

Chandler | Friday, 9/6/2019

Tempe | Friday, 9/6/2019

Northern Virginia

Ashburn | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Woodbridge | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville | Saturday, 9/7/2019

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh | Friday, 9/6/2019

Springfield, MO

Springfield | Thursday, 9/5/2019

Twin Cities, MN

Woodbury | Friday, 9/6/2019