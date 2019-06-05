‘IT Chapter Two’ Coming to Comic-Con for Special Event

0

Warner Bros. is (wisely) betting big on It Chapter Two, and the horror sequel is going to be out in full force at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Director Andy Muschietti just revealed on his Instagram that on Wednesday night at Comic-Con (July 17th) there will be a special event, “ScareDiego”. Although there weren’t any specific details, it’s probably safe to assume they’re bringing new footage along with the cast.

Bringing the cast alone is an incredibly neat proposition. You may recall that during the last round of press for the first It, the young cast was asked who they thought should play the adult version of the characters. Now those adults have been cast and starred in their own It movie, so it should make for an interesting dynamic to see the young and adult cast side-by-side, especially at a major event like Comic-Con.

As for the footage, I’m curious to see how Warner Bros. doles it out. When they had their Aquaman panel last year, the crowd in San Diego got to see a bit more stuff than viewers at home. If you were at Comic-Con, you were among the first to see Aquaman in his full costume, but those who didn’t attend had to wait a few months for that reveal. While I wouldn’t be surprised if Warner Bros. drops a new It Chapter Two trailer at Comic-Con, I also suspect that attendees will get to see some footage that’s exclusive to convention-goers.

Check out the Instagram post from Muschietti below. It Chapter Two opens September 6th and stars James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozer, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon alongside original Losers Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer who will reprise their roles in flashbacks.

