‘IT: Chapter Two’: What Fans Can Expect (and Hope) to See in the Sequel

You may have heard about a little film called IT. In case you haven’t, IT is director Andrés Muschietti‘s adaptation of a classic Stephen King horror novel by the same name. Its story revolves around a group of kids who call themselves the Losers Club and who band together one summer to fight back against an ancient evil entity that appears mainly as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Because IT absolutely blew away box office estimates, a sequel is unofficially 100% on the way from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. And it’s to that sequel that we turn today to talk about what we know so far and what we can expect to see in IT: Chapter Two.

IT screenwriter Gary Dauberman will return to script the sequel, which is likely due out sometime in 2019. (Be sure to see what Dauberman had to say about writing the first movie in this interview.) While it sounds like the 80s Losers will be back in some fashion for the follow-up film, the young cast has already turned in their wish list for who should play their older selves in the sequel. No casting announcements have been made just yet, but if this dream cast comes together, it’d be a pricey one.

If you need a refresher on the ending of IT, click here, otherwise here’s your big, fat, clown-shaped spoiler warning. Folks who haven’t watched the new movie nor the 1990 miniseries, and haven’t read the book, turn back now unless you don’t care about spoilers.

Just in case you scrolled on down without heeding the spoiler warning, here are a few of our recent IT articles to save your skin:

If you’re still here, you’re already as as versed in the world of IT as a person can be and you’d like to know what will come in IT: Chapter Two. So let us descend…