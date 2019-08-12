L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘IT Chapter 2’

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to director Andy Muschietti’s IT Chapter 2? Do you like seeing movies before they’re released in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area August 20th? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

On August 20th 7 pm PT at ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with New Line Cinema for a very early screening of IT Chapter 2 (the movie isn’t in theaters until September 6th!).

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See IT Chapter 2.” Since demand for this one will be extremely high, in the body of the email please include why you should be one of the people that get to attend the screening. In addition, you need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Saturday, August 17th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on August 20th at 7pm.

Finally, if you’re a fan of Funko, we’re going to be giving out some POP! IT Chapter 2 keychains and a few other things at the screening…so a big thank you to Funko!

It Chapter Two stars James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozer, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon alongside original Losers Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer who will reprise their roles in flashbacks.

Here’s the official synopsis for IT Chapter Two:

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, “IT CHAPTER TWO” brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film. James McAvoy (“Split,” upcoming “Glass”) stars as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama”) as Beverly, Bill Hader (HBO’s “Barry,” “The Skeleton Twins”) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s “Mary Kills People”) as Ben, James Ransone (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Eddie, and Bill Skarsgård returning in the seminal role of Pennywise. Andy Bean (“Allegiant,” Starz’ “Power”) plays Stanley, and reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.

For more of our coverage on IT Chapter Two, be sure to check out these recent write-ups: