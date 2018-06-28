‘IT: Chapter Two’ Actually Starts Filming as Losers Club Members Share New Images

0

Filming on the highly anticipated horror sequel IT: Chapter Two appears to be well and fully underway as the stars continue sharing photos from behind the scenes. This time around, however, the social media posts are tagged with Day 1, so we can safely assume that the Toronto-based shoot has actually kicked into gear. The sequel sees the return of director Andres Muschietti to close out his big-screen adaptation of Stephen King‘s modern classic about a small town plagued by an ancient evil known as Pennywise. This time, the group of plucky go-getters dubbed the Losers Club have all grown up, but the return of Pennywise will force them to reunite and face their fears once more when the film arrives September 6, 2019.

IT: Chapter Two stars James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, while Bill Skarsgard also returns to terrorize them all as Pennywise. Additional support cast includes Xavier Dolan (The Death, and Life of John F. Donovan) and Will Beinbrink (Queen of the South) recently joined the sequel as Adrian Mellon and Tom Rogan, respectively. See our explainer on their roles here.

Here’s a peek behind the curtain of IT: Chapter Two courtesy of McAvoy and Chastain’s Instagram accounts:

DAY 1 ✔ #BeverlyMarsh #ITmovie A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jun 27, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

For more on IT: Chapter Two, take a look at our most recent write-ups below: