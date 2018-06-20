‘It: Chapter Two’ Filming Begins as James McAvoy Shares a Punny Photo

0

It 2 filming is officially underway! To mark the occasion, new cast member James McAvoy has shared the first set photo—or, more specifically, the first photo from inside his trailer that’s mostly just a play on words. Indeed, McAvoy—who plays the adult version of Bill Denbrough—has taken to Instagram to mark the first day of filming on the horror sequel by holding up a block of cheese to stand in for the film’s setting of Derry, Maine.

Andy Muschietti is back in the director’s chair this time around, and It co-writer Gary Dauberman is behind the script. The follow-up takes place 27 years after the events of the first film, adapting the second half of Stephen King’s source material. This provided Muschietti the opportunity to cast new actors in the roles, and the smashing success of It—which grossed over $700 million worldwide—no doubt made the sequel an enticing prospect for plenty of esteemed performers.

That explains the bang-up cast Muschietti put together, which is as follows:

James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough

Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh

Bill Hader as Richie Tozier

James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak

Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon

Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom

The young cast of the first It are also expected to be reprising their roles in flashback scenes, and Bill Skarsgard returns as the menacing Pennywise. It’s possible New Line Cinema will release some sort of official synopsis to mark the start of production soon, but for now enjoy a first-look courtesy of McAvoy below. It: Chapter Two opens in theaters on September 6, 2019.