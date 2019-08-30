‘It Chapter Two’ Director Andy Muschietti on Getting Weird and Surreal with the CGI

0

Director Andy Muschietti had his work cut out for him with It Chapter Two. Not only did he set the bar super high with a stellar first installment that went on to become a major smash hit with fans and at the box office, but a common topic of conversation regarding the mini-series and the Stephen King novel is how the parts focusing on the young ensemble is stronger than those focusing on the adult Losers. That’s the challenge Muschietti faced with this second film.

It Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the 2017 release. The Losers Club made a promise to return to Derry if Pennywise ever returned and, sure enough, the killing is happening all over again. Trouble is, once you leave Derry, the memories you made there (good and bad) start to fade. With Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) being the only Loser who never left home sweet home, it’s up to him to get Bev (Jessica Chastain), Ben (Jay Ryan), Bill (James McAvoy), Richie (Bill Hader), Eddie (James Ransone) and Stan (Andy Bean) to return so that they can face Pennywise again together.

I recently got the chance to sit down with Muschietti for a brief interview and we got to chat about finding that special spark in the adult storyline for the second part of The Losers’ epic battle against Pennywise. We also discussed how King himself influenced the film and how Muschietti approaches choosing between digital and practical effects for his scare scenes. You can catch all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and, in case you missed it, click here to watch the cast of the film have a little fun and fan-cast the “old Loser” should they need to return to Derry again in 27 years.

It Chapter Two hits theaters nationwide on September 6th.

