Watch the ‘It Chapter Two’ Cast Pick Who Should Play the “Old Losers”

Yes, I’ve read the Stephen King novel but why not have a little fun here? What if we got an It Chapter Three? Soon after the “young Losers” won everyone over in the first It movie when it hit theaters in 2017, the Internet ran wild tossing out suggestions for their adult counterparts, with director Andy Muschietti ultimately assembling an A+ ensemble. In an effort to keep that fun going just a little longer we ask, who would we fan-cast as the “old Losers?” That’s the question we posed to It Chapter Two stars Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa, and Andy Bean.

The movie features that group and James McAvoy as the “adult Losers:” Bev, Ben, Richie, Eddie, Mike, Stan and Bill, respectively. Twenty-seven years after the events of the first film, most of the group has moved on and out of Derry. But, of course, at the end of that first film, they made a pact; if Pennywise ever returned to Derry, so would they. Sure enough, the time has come and the Losers must reunite to take down Pennywise, hopefully once and for all.

