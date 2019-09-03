‘It Chapter Two’ Stars Name the Cast Member Most Likely to End up in a Sewer

0

We had a little fun fan-casting the “old Losers” and discussing personal fears Pennywise could use to scare the “sh-IT” out of them, and now it’s time for our third and final video with the adult cast of It Chapter Two. Whether it’s the Stephen King source material, the 1990 miniseries, or the two Andy Muschietti films, one of the strongest aspects of this story is the ensemble – a group of “losers” who get the strength to face bullies, prejudice, troubles at home and Pennywise by finding each other.

In It Chapter Two, Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) must hold the Losers Club to the promise they made 27 years ago; if Pennywise ever resurfaced in Derry, they’d all return home to defeat it once and for all. Trouble is, when you leave Derry, the memories you made there – good and bad – start to fade so it won’t be easy getting Bev (Jessica Chastain), Bill (James McAvoy), Ben (Jay Ryan), Eddie (James Ransone), Richie (Bill Hader) and Stan (Andy Bean) ready for the final showdown.

The Losers Club didn’t just win viewers over on screen when Muschietti’s first It film hit theaters in 2017; the young ensemble became a social media and industry sensation. Even though much of the adult cast already has resumes down to the floor, they still rock that same group charm and appeal so for this last video, we’re digging into that group dynamic a little with some cast superlatives. Who’s most likely to spill something on themselves at crafty? Who’d get lost in a funhouse? Who’s most likely to wake up in a sewer? Find out in the video interview at the top of this article!

