A New ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Poster and Featurette Tease More Scary Run-ins with Pennywise

We’re just one month away from the premiere of IT: Chapter Two and the hype is palpable. If you have any doubts about that, let me direct your attention to the latest IT: Chapter Two poster, which was just released, and the newest featurette, which previews some big, scary moments from the upcoming sequel.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Bill Skarsgård, IT: Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the events of IT: Chapter One. All members of the Losers Club have moved on with their lives but are forever bonded by their fight with Pennywise when they were kids. When Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) alerts the group to possible Pennywise-related activity, the gang is forced to get back together to take down their old nemesis.

Among the latest materials released on Thursday was a new IT: Chapter Two poster. The poster seems to promise nothing but tears and blood and scares. Pennywise’s right eye takes up most of the frame while the ghoulish red line which cuts through his eye runs down his cheek and turns into what looks like blood. Out of that blood rise the Losers Club, signaling to us the kind of terrifying fight they have ahead of them upon returning to Derry.

Dolby Cinemas have shared a new and exclusive new #ITChapterTwo poster!#ITMovie pic.twitter.com/Ft64ZITNeZ — JUMPCUT ONLINE (@JUMPCUT_ONLINE) August 1, 2019

The featurette makes the creeps from this poster feel even more real as we go behind-the-scenes. Cast members, including McAvoy, Chastain, and Hader, offer up their insights on the film. Chastain’s comments are particularly notable as she teases what awaits the Losers Club: “The evil in Derry is lurking. They have no choice but to finish what was started 27 years earlier.”

Of course, co-star Jay Ryan‘s take on what to expect from Chapter Two is deliciously ominous, sharing in his soundbite that “there’s a handful of moments that will make you not sleep at night,” before adding, “but the rest of it is this gorgeous journey of life and friendship.” Thrills, chills, and undying friendship? Sure, count me in.

What you can solidly count me out for are any and all moments where Pennywise appears to scare the living daylights out of the Losers. Key scenes including Bill’s funhouse mirror encounter with Pennywise and Beverly’s literal blood bath are included in the featurette. Added in, however, is new footage showing the Losers in Pennywise’s lair and some particularly ominous shots of the Losers returning to the Neibolt house, including one where Bill stumbles on a person stuffed into a refrigerator. Cool, cool, cool, not at all nightmare-inducing whatsoever.

IT: Chapter Two arrives in theaters on September 6, 2019. Take a look at the featurette (if you dare) below.